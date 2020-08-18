Ann Lawrence

Ann "Nancy" OShaughnessy Lawrence, age 79, of East Taunton, MA, passed away peacefully at home in East Taunton, MA surrounded by the love of all her family on August 10, 2020. Born in Springfield, MA she was the daughter of the late John and Bridget (McDonagh) OShaughnessy. Nancy was educated at the Sacred Heart Grammar and High School in Springfield, MA. Nancy continued on to receive her Bachelors in Education at Our Lady of the Elms College in Chicopee, MA. After graduating she taught on the US military bases in Germany and the Philippines for 3 years. She traveled extensively during her time overseas. Returning home she received a Masters degree and a CAGS from the University of Massachusetts and continued her teaching career at Washington St. School in Springfield. She then moved on to Wolf Swamp Elementary School in Longmeadow MA where she taught for 21 years and lived for 31 years before she retired in 2003. She and her husband Ron continued to travel throughout their life together and eventually moved to East Taunton, MA, in 2006 to be close to her grandchildren and family. In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her sister and brother in law Patricia and Ed Borucki along with three additional brothers in law, Henry OConnor, George Lawrence, and Lou Laferriere. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years Ron Lawrence of East Taunton, her son Michael Lawrence and his wife Emma (Munoz) of Estero, FL. Her daughter Mary (Lawrence) MacDougall and her husband Peter of East Taunton and her treasured grandchildren Colin and Bridget MacDougall. Also her sister Maureen McFarlin and her husband Walter of Springfield, MA, her sister Sheila OShaughnessy of Sandwich MA, and her brother John OShaughnessy and his wife Theresa of Agawam, MA. Also her sister- in-law Claire Lawrence of Newburyport, MA, along with many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews who she adored and instilled in her love of education and travel. A private mass of Christian burial will be held in Holy Family Church, East Taunton, MA and her burial will be in the Bourne National Cemetery Bourne, MA. Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton Donations may be made in Nancys name to Holy Family Church, East Taunton, MA.



