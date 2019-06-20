Home

Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
405 E CHURCH
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 335-4395
Ann M. Galligan

Ann M. Galligan Obituary
Ann Marie Galligan, age 79, of Lance Drive, Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at her home. Born in Taunton, MA on February 2, 1940 to the late Anthony and Blanche Carter Brezinski, she was the widow of John Galligan, Sr. She is survived by two sons, Michael Galligan (Tammy) and John Galligan, Jr. (Patty); grandchildren, Carlton Galligan, Kaitlin Williams (A. J.), Evan Morton, Melissa Galligan, and Elizabeth Galligan; a great grandchild, Ashton Williams; a sister, Betty Isidorio; and three brothers, Fred Brezinki, Richard Brezinksi, and Jimmy Brezinski. No services will be held. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Galligan family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 20, 2019
