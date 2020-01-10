Taunton Gazette Obituaries
Services
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-3318
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Andrews the Apostle Church
19 Kilmer Ave
Taunton, MA
View Map
Ann M. Thornley Obituary
Ann M. Thornley, 78, of Taunton passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late Richard Thornley. Ann was born in Dighton; she was the daughter of the late Albert W. And Yvonne M. (Bourque) Gordon. She worked for as a residential counselor for Bay Cove Human Services for the past ten years. Mrs. Thornley enjoyed listening to music, and spending time with her beloved cat Dillon. Survivors are two sisters; Carol Abrams of Rehoboth and Emelie McDermott of Taunton, one brother; Gerry Gordon of Middleboro, as well as several nieces and nephews. Ann was the mother of the late Andrea Boivan-Gordon. Visitation for Mrs. Thornley will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 9-10:30am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Andrews the Apostle Church, 19 Kilmer Ave, Taunton. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Glebe St, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Memorial Donations in Anns memory may be made to the Taunton Animal Shelter, 821 W. Water Street, Taunton, or to a charity of ones choice.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020
