Anna Farias
Anna (Braga) Farias, passed away peacefully on her 101st birthday at Longmeadow of Taunton. She was the wife of Sylvano (Butch) Farias who predeceased her in 1988. Due to the coronavirus, there will be no visitation, and Mass of Christian Burial will be private. Interment will be at Saint Josephs Cemetery, Taunton. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Longmeadow of Taunton Activities Committee, 68 Dean Street, Taunton, MA 02780. For a complete obituary, please visit: www.silvafuneral home.com.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020.
