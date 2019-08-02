|
Annabell D. Webber, age 95, passed away peacefully in her home while surrounded by her loving family on July 30, 2019. Annabell was the wife of the late Walter P. Webber. She was born in Boston, the daughter of the late John J. & Edith (Phillips) Warnock. Annabell had resided in Raynham since the 1970s and was formerly of Randolph. Annabell enjoyed playing piano, knitting, was a very talented seamstress and made clothing for her children, was a great cook. She was a devoted and loving mother of eight who had a strong faith and loved spending time with her family. Annabell is survived by her beloved children; Wayne Webber of Bourne, Douglas Webber of Onset, James Webber and his wife Joyce of Taunton, Joanne Emerson and husband Bill of Taunton, Linda Rogers and husband Paul of Mansfield and the late Anne McGrath, Daniel Webber and Walter Webber Jr. She also leaves her 24 grandchildren, 44 great and 12 great great and 1 great great great grandchild. She was also the sister of the late Ted Warnock. A church service will be held at the Life Church, 1 New Taunton Ave. Norton MA on Monday, August 5th at 10am. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9-10am. Burial will be in Central Cemetery in Randolph, MA. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Annabells memory to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Visit our website www.okeefe wade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019