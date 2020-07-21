I met Anne at the coffee hour here at the Raynham Elderly Housing 8 or 9 years ago when I moved here. What a wonderful, fun-loving person. We had so much fun teasing one another and most of all -- singing! She and I both loved to sing -- mostly the old songs. I was younger than Anne but know the words to lots of songs from the 30's and 40's as my mother always had the radio on during the day. So, Anne and I would sing and entertain (haha) the rest of the group at our table. They probably wore ear plugs. To sum up, I will miss her terribly; I just loved her. Her daughters often brought her to coffee when she wasn't steady on her feet. They are wonderful and took such good care of Anne. My condolences to them. Anne, may you rest in peace in Heaven.

Joan Gilday

Friend