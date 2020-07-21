Anne E. Williams, 92, of Raynham passed away peacefully on July 19th, 2020, surrounded by her family. Anne was predeceased by her parents Mary and Terrence Reilly of Taunton, her husband Robert L. Williams of Raynham, brother Brian Reilly of California, Robert Reilly of Maryland, Joan Reilly Dermody of Taunton. She is survived by sister Marie Grzywacz of Taunton, brother Daniel Reilly of Florida, and sister Carol Dusseault of Taunton. Anne is also survived by her six children: Linda Unda of S. Easton, Glenn Williams and his wife Valerie of N. Dighton, Robert Williams of Taunton, Thomas Williams and his wife Patricia of Taunton, Carol Williams of Fitchburg, and Joanne Williams of Franklin. She also leaves 5 grandchildren behindDaniel Unda and his wife Jill of Berkley, Diana Williams and her fianc Brian Garcia of Somerset, Laura Rosario and her husband Brian of Dighton, Kelly Unda Silva and her husband Heli of Chelsea, and Grace Williams of Fall River. Anne had 5 great grandchildren. Anne grew up in Taunton, MA and attended Taunton High School. After graduation, she attended the Boston School of Design and worked at Jordan Marsh as a seamstress. She married in 1950 and started her family shortly thereafter. She moved to Raynham several years later and eventually began working as a Postal Clerk at the North Raynham Post Office, until her retirement in 1990 after 24 years of service. Anne enjoyed a myriad of interests. She loved to travel. She was an avid reader--mostly mysteries. She enjoyed live theater, both local and on Broadway. She was very crafty-prolific hand quilter, doll maker, basket weaver, dressmaker, and scrap booker. Halloween was perhaps her favorite holiday, when she would make intricate costumes for her grandchildren, as well as herself and her neighbors at the senior housing complex. She often acted as social organizer at the complex, arranging themed parties with entertainment, potlucks, tea parties, Hawaiin luaus, bake sales, sing-alongs, costumed skits, and day excursions. She was a very active Senior Citizen, joining the Raynham Social Seniors, attending the Council on Aging, forming a Red Hat Ladies Society group, and participating in senior walk/exercise groups. Viewing hours will be held at OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 22nd, between 5-7p. Covid -19 precautions will be observed. Family and friends will gather the next morning at 11 am on Thursday, July 23rd at the gravesite in the Pleasant Street Cemetery in Raynham. Short remarks and prayer will be offered at the gravesite. Any remarks shared from attendees are welcome. Due to Covid 19 concerns, the family will have a private gathering immediately following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Old Colony Hospice are appreciated. Oldcolonyhospice.org
Visit our website okeefewade.com
to sign our online guestbook, obituaries and directions.