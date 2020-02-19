|
Annie Tate, 20, of Dorchester, passed away unexpectedly Friday, February 14, 2020 at Mass General Hospital. Annie was born in Boston, daughter of Richard Tate and Jill (Flather) Tate, she resided in Taunton before moving to Dorchester last June. She was a graduate of Taunton High School, class of 2017, where she played field hockey and was Captain of the Taunton lacrosse team. At the time of her passing, Annie was a junior at Suffolk Universitys Sawyer Business School and a vibrant member community. With her hard work and amazing dedication, she was able to achieve recognition on the Deans list every semester. She was a self- assured student who always welcomed a challenge and pushed herself creatively. She was a lover of art, a diva of fashion, a traveler of the world and had a smile that could light up a room! In her spare time, Annie worked at Corinthian Events and Compton Clam Bakes. Additionally, she loved baking and shopping and finding that special thrift store treasure. Most of all, she loved her family and friends and took care of everyone around her. Annie is survived by her loving parents Jill and Rich and dear brother Marshall; her maternal grandmothers, Joani Clymer and Ann R. Flather; an aunt, Jennifer Flather and husband Kevin Snodgrass; an uncle, Buck Flather and wife Karen and their children, Ashton, Kayden and Cole Flather; an uncle, Michael Tate and wife Laura and their children, Chelsey, Meghan and Gavin Tate; an aunt, Sandra Parsons and husband Michael and their children, Patrick and wife Trista Tate, Derek and Chloe Parsons; an aunt, Frances Figueiredo and husband Angelo and their children, AJ, Jeffrey Kullas and wife Laureen, their daughter Darla; an aunt, Laura Tate and her children, Jeffrey and Allysa Gouvia; a super tight extended family from New England and Ireland. She was predeceased by her paternal grandmother, Annie Bridget McDevitt Tate; her paternal grandfather, Richard Tate, Sr.; and her maternal grandfather, Joel P. Flather. As this is a celebration of such an amazingly bright and beautiful soul, we encourage you to wear something bright and cheerful that makes you smile. Annie would not have it any other way. The Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the United Congregational Church, The Commons, Little Compton, RI, livestream video seen on: bit.ly/annietate. Memorial contributions may be made to: www.plumfund. com/fundraising/annie-tate-memorial-fund. Arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River. For online tributes, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020