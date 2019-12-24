|
Annmarie (Pistolese) Gotham, of Taunton, December 20, 2019, age 73, passed away peacefully in Morton Hospital while surrounded by her loving family, following a lengthy illness. Annmarie was the loving wife of Stephen Gotham of Taunton. She was born in Attleboro, the daughter of the late Anthony Pistolese Sr. & Lucy (Ciancio) Pistolese. Annmarie was a longtime resident of Taunton. Following high school she attended Wilfred Academy and worked as a beautician and also at Poland Spring for many years before her retirement. She was a member of the Women of Faith at the former St. Josephs Church in Taunton and a member of the Italian Lodge. Annmarie enjoyed dancing, traveling, reading, going to the ocean, visiting casinos, was an avid and talented bowler, Sunday dinners with family, but above all she cherished her time with family, especially her beloved grandchildren. In addition to her husband Stephen, Annmarie is survived by her son, Stephen Gotham of Fairhaven and daughter Kim Johnson and husband David of Taunton. She also leaves her brother Anthony Pistolese, Jr. and wife Donna of Taunton, her grandchildren; Matthew, Robert and Tyler Gotham, Erica Johnson and Danielle Falcioni, her great grandchildren; Connor, Austin and Julian. Funeral from the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Saturday, December 28th at 8:30am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Marys Church in Norton at 10am. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours on Friday from 5-8pm. Burial in private at the request of the family. Donations in Annmaries memory may be made to the Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America, P.O. Box 424053, Washington, DC 20042. Visit our website www. okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019