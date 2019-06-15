|
Mr. Anthony Camara, Age 80, of Taunton, passed away on Monday June 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after battling a lengthy illness. He was born in Taunton on March 13, 1939 to the late Antone and Josephine (Hurlock) Camara. A longtime city resident, Anthony was educated in Taunton. Joining the military at a young age, Anthony enlisted in the United States Army. He served during the Vietnam war as a cook and was also stationed in France. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Western Union of Boston for many years. He later worked as an attendant for the former Paul Dever State School for over 28 years. A devout Catholic, Anthony was a parishioner at St. Marys Church in Taunton. Mr. Camara was a history buff and thoroughly enjoyed reading. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, and boating. A proud grandfather, he truly loved spending time with his family. Anthony was loved by many and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his two sons: Anthony Camara and Steven Camara, both of Taunton; His daughter: Linda Camara also of Taunton; Two sisters: Joanne Norman, of Berkley and Rose Payne, of Raynham and two brothers; Pete Camara, of Portsmouth RI, and David Camara, of Washington. Anthony is also survived by five grandchildren: Charles Cardin, Jennifer Camara, Crystal & Carin Arraiol and Ryan Camara, four great grandchildren, and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Jimmy, Alfred, Paul and Ronnie Camara and Marlene DaGraca. Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau Mulvey funeral home, 467 Bay St. Taunton MA on Monday June 17th, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 AM in St. Marys Church, 114 St. Mary's Square, Taunton MA. Burial will follow with Military Honors in St. Joseph Cemetery, Taunton MA. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 15, 2019