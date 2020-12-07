Anthony Correia, Jr., age 81, of Norton, passed away comfortably at home, surrounded by his adoring family on Thursday, December 3, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Marjorie L. (Gilchrist) Correia, with whom he recently celebrated fifty years of marriage. He was pre-deceased by his first wife, Delores (Andrade) Correia. Born in Taunton, on February 28, 1939, he was a loving son of the late Anthony Correia, Sr. and Susan (Cornell) Rose. Tony grew up in Raynham and Taunton and was educated in Taunton schools. He had made his home in Norton for the past fifty-eight years and prior to retiring, had worked as a transportation manager at the Dana Company in Grafton. He had previously been employed at the Monson Chemical Company in Leominster. Tony was a well-known and well-liked member of the Norton Community. He was a communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Norton, a member of the P.A.C.C. in Taunton, an associate member of the Norton VFW and a reserve deputy of the Worcester County Sheriffs Department. Tony's favorite times by far were those spent with his family, friends, and his beloved dog Leo. He enjoyed fishing and took great pride in his 1975 Corvette. For fun, he enjoyed entertaining and was well known for his famous cookouts. At the time of his death, Mr. Correia was anticipating the birth of his sixth great grandchild. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted children: Susan E. Correia and her fiancee Christopher Lahousse of Cumberland, RI, Donna M. Oliveira and her fiancee Wade Estabrooks of West Bridgewater, Anthony Correia, III and his wife Ellen of Taunton, Rebecca L. Boulos and her husband David of Norton and Kristen E. Stewart and her husband John of Uxbridge. He was the cherished grandfather of Joshua, Nicholas, Brooke, Taylor, Jaime, Bridget, Adam, Alexis, Emily, Anthony, IV, Kirsten, Ella; and the great grandfather of Zoe, Cole, Cecelia, Benjamin and Maxton. He was the brother of Susan Caskey of Iowa, John Correia of Iowa and the late Marjorie Correia, Dorothy Johnson and Hester Rapoza. He is also survived by his loving nieces, nephews and friends. His funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Thursday, December 10, at 11 a.m. in Saint Mary's Church, 1 Power Street, Norton. Burial will follow at the Timothy Plain Cemetery in Norton. Visiting hours are omitted and in lieu of flowers, Tony's family has requested that donations in his memory be made to the Sturdy Memorial Hospital Oncology Department, 211 park St., Attleboro, MA 02703 or the Hope Health Hospice Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton. To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com