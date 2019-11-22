|
Anthony Martin, 88, of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Marguerite (McGinn) Martin. Born in Taunton, son of the late Manuel and Maria (Silva) Martins. A Korean War Veteran of the U.S. Navy, he proudly served his country with the Fleet Marine Force. He had a long career as a casework manager with the Taunton Department of Youth Services. A past president of the PACC, Anthony was an avid New England Sports fan who enjoyed bowling at Roseland, gardening, camping at Bourne Scenic Park and spending time with his family - especially his grandchildren. Survivors include his children, James A. Martin and his wife Gale, Jeanne M. Hebert and her husband Luke, and Lisa A. Hebert and her husband Mark, all of Taunton; Sister, Alice Pacheco of Taunton; grandchildren, James Martin II and his wife Michelle, Daniel Martin and his wife Kim, Shawn Martin and his wife Misha, Luke Hebert, Kara Hebert and her boyfriend Dan, Jared Hebert and his girlfriend Meghan, Timothy Hebert and his wife Molly, Amy Hebert and her fiance Brian and Jennifer Cusson and her husband Kyle; great grandchildren, Gian, Chloe, Piper, Brook, Olivia, Blake and one on the way; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, November 25th at 11am in St. Anthony Church. Calling hours are respectfully omitted and attendees can gather directly at church. Interment to follow with Military Honors in St. Joseph Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Donations in Anthony's memory, made to the Diabetes Association, would be greatly appreciated. www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019