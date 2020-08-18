Anthony "Tony" Morais, Jr, 84, of Taunton passed away peacefully at home Friday, August 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Anita L. (Chaves) Morais, the couple would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on October 8th of this year. Born and raised in Taunton, son of the late Antonio D. and Beatrice (Sousa) Morais, he lived in Colorado and Plymouth prior to returning to Taunton in 1998. Tony served in the Army National Guard and was a carpenter in Local Union #33 now #327 of Boston for many years. He enjoyed camping and was a member of the Herring Runners, where he spent a lot of time at the Bourne Scenic Park on the Cape Cod Canal. Tony was also a member of the Taunton Gun Club. He is survived by his loving wife; his children, Mark A. Morais and his wife Nancy of Bourne, Michael A. Morais and his wife Ann Marie, Jeffrey A. Morais and his wife Christi all of East Taunton, David A. Morais and his wife Brandi of West Wareham and Brenda A. Morais and her companion Michael DiMestico of Taunton; 11 grandchildren, Mark C., Corey J., Michael P., Matthew A., Jessica A., Samantha L. and Cortney A. Morais, Amanda A. Belyea, Jared A. and Dylan M. Johnson and Marisa R. Carroll; six great grandchildren, Jack, Sophia, Cayden, Camila, Kyren and Luke; a brother, George Morais and his wife Louise of Taunton; three sisters, Carol Roza of Taunton, Shirley Henriques and her husband Richard of Raynham and Linda Manter of NH; and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Morais was the grandfather of the late David J. Morais, father in law of the late Ana (Pinto) Morais and Lynda J. (Carrier) Morais and brother of the late Nancy Hodgson. Calling hours are Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 2-4pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. For memorial register or facility directions please visit, www.hathawayfunerals. com. Due to current restrictions mandated by the state, social distancing guidelines must be observed and masks are required. The family would like to thank AccentCare Hospice for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time and ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to AccentCare Home Health, 275 Martine St., Suite109, Fall River, MA 02723.



