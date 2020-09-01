Antoinette Goulart

Antoinette (Medeiros) Goulartthe wife of the late George Goulart passed away peacefully at St Lukes Hospital on August 30, 2020. She was age 88. Born, raised and educated in Taunton she was the daughter of the late Antone and Mary Medeiros. She was employed at Parker Brothers in Taunton for many years Antoinette had an endless passion for cooking and baking and no one left her house hungry or without food to go. One thing Antoinette loved as much as her family and friends was country and her endless crush Elvis Presley, her house was filled with pictures and various memorabilia. Antoinette enjoyed nights at her house with her girlfriends playing card and had an unconditional love for her dog Mattie. She was a communicant of Annunciation of the Lord Church. Survivors include sons Francis and wife Denise of Raynham and Edward and wife Donna of Fairhaven, brother Robert Medeiros of California, Sister in law Nancy Medeiros of Ohio, Grandchildren Ryan, Jessica and husband Mark, and Jacob and wife Alexandra, along with many nephews and nieces. She was also the sister of the late Mary Souza, Antone Medeiros, Elsie Ramos, Irene Correira, Joseph Medeiros, Manuel Sonny Medeiros, Frank Medeiros. The family would like to extend its extreme gratitude to the staff at the Arbors assisted living in Taunton and The Our Ladys of Haven Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitative in Fairhaven. Antoinettes funeral will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 7:45am from the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square.) Taunton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 am in Saint Anthony Church School Street, Taunton. Interment will follow in Mayflower Hill Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, September 3rd from 4 to 7pm in the Silva Funeral Home. During all services, facial masks and social distancing will be required. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
.