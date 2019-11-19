|
Antonia D. (Lopes) Almeida, 71, of Taunton passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Boston Medical Center. She was the loving wife of forty-eight years to Rui M. Almeida. Antonia was born in Vila Ruiva Portugal, the daughter of the late Antonio S. and Maria A. (Dias) Lopes. She came to the United States in 1977 and began working as a seamstress for Rennies Curtain Factory, retiring in 2003. Antonia enjoyed singing, listening to music and cooking. Mrs. Almeida cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors besides her husband are, a son; Manuel J. Almeida and his wife Michelle of Quincy, a daughter; Marcia A. Hollingsworth and her husband Brian of East Taunton, grandchildren Logan, Dylan, Juliana and Amelia; a brother: Antonio Lopes of Portugal, sisters; Julia Alves of Danbury, CT, Santa DaSilva of Portugal, Dos Anjos Povoa of Portugal, and Idalina Oliveira of Portugal. Antonia was predeceased by her brother Julio Lopes, and sisters Olinda Trindade and Emilia Albuquerque. Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 8-10am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in Saint Marys Church, Broadway Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial to follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508-822-3318. Memorial Donations in her memory may be made to the Childrens , 807 Mantoloking Road * Brick, New Jersey 08723.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019