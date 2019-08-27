|
|
Antonio A. Bairos, 87, of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Maria (Cabral) Bairos and were married for 62 years. Born in Santa Maria, Azores, Portugal, he was the son of the late Joao and Maria (Andrade) Bairos. He served in the Portuguese Army and worked as a carpenter for many years. Antonio also worked for Jenkins in Bridgewater and Walkover Shoe Company in Bridgewater. Some of his interest include finish work, gardening, growing grapes and making his own wine, but most of all was a devoted family man and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Besides his wife, Maria, he leaves his seven children, Daniel S. Bairos, of Taunton, Henrique S. Bairos and Ernesto S. Bairos, both of East Taunton, Antonio S. Bairos, Maria B. America, Louis S. Bairos, and Howard S. Bairos, all of Taunton; twelve grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Joe Bairos and Maria Bairos. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square). Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home. Antonios funeral will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 8:15 am, from the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:45 am, in Saint Anthony Church, School Street, Taunton. Interment will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Antonios memory can be made to Community Autism Resources, 33 James Reynolds Road, Unit C, Swansea, MA 02777 and will be deeply appreciated. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit: www.silvafuneralhome. com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019