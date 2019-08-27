Taunton Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-0081
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Bairos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio A. Bairos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonio A. Bairos Obituary
Antonio A. Bairos, 87, of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Maria (Cabral) Bairos and were married for 62 years. Born in Santa Maria, Azores, Portugal, he was the son of the late Joao and Maria (Andrade) Bairos. He served in the Portuguese Army and worked as a carpenter for many years. Antonio also worked for Jenkins in Bridgewater and Walkover Shoe Company in Bridgewater. Some of his interest include finish work, gardening, growing grapes and making his own wine, but most of all was a devoted family man and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Besides his wife, Maria, he leaves his seven children, Daniel S. Bairos, of Taunton, Henrique S. Bairos and Ernesto S. Bairos, both of East Taunton, Antonio S. Bairos, Maria B. America, Louis S. Bairos, and Howard S. Bairos, all of Taunton; twelve grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Joe Bairos and Maria Bairos. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square). Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home. Antonios funeral will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 8:15 am, from the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:45 am, in Saint Anthony Church, School Street, Taunton. Interment will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Antonios memory can be made to Community Autism Resources, 33 James Reynolds Road, Unit C, Swansea, MA 02777 and will be deeply appreciated. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit: www.silvafuneralhome. com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silva Funeral Home Inc
Download Now