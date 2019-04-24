Antonio Romao Ferreira, 89 passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019. Antonio was born in Funchal, Madeira, Portugal and was the son of the late Antonio and Clarice Ferreira. While in Portugal, Antonio served in the Portuguese Military and was stationed in Macau for 5 years, after leaving his military duty, he worked as a distributor manager in Madeira. He was also a well known soccer referee. After immigrating to America in 1977, Antonio was employed in various manufacturing positions at Leach Garner for over 20 years until his retirement in 1994. He enjoyed traveling and was a kind and friendly gentleman who was always willing to lend a hand to those that needed it. Faith and family were most important to Antonio and he cherished the time he spent with them, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Gabriela Zita Ferreira, his children, Paul Ferreira and his companion Lisa Mellen of Taunton; Rui Ferreira and his wife Patty of CO; and Joseph Ferreira and his wife Teresa of AZ; brother, Elmano Ferreira and his wife Conceicao of Madeira; grandchildren, Vanessa, Rachel, Trevor and Kaylee and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Lourdes and Jose Roldao Ferreira and Irene Goncalves. His funeral will be held on Friday April 26, 2019 at 11am in St. Anthonys Church 126 School St. Taunton. Relatives and friends are intended to attend. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Calling hours will precede the funeral from 8:30-10:30am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Donations in his memory may be made to Steward Hospice, 275 Martine St., Fall River, MA 02723. To light a memorial candle, sign the guestbook or for directions please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary