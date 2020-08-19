Antonio R. Oliveira, 88, of Taunton, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday August 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Lidia (Cruz) Oliveira. Born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, he was the son of the late Agostinho R. Oliveira and Irene (Amaral) Oliveira. Antonio came to the United States in 1957 and became a citizen. He worked as a pantograph operator at L.G. Balfour Company for over thirty years before retiring. Antonio enjoyed cycling, stock car racing, soccer, boxing, and working outdoors doing projects with his son. He was a great father and best friend to his son. He is survived by his son Anthony 'Tony' Oliveira, and his wife Arlete A Oliveira of Taunton; a brother, Robert Oliveira, sisters Mirita Gonsalves and Benilde Oliveira Ferreira; grandchildren, Jason and Jimmy Longton; and great grandchildren, Alyssa and Anthony Longton. Mr. Oliveira was also the father of the late Lydia M. Oliveira. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August, 20, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton. His funeral service will be private. Interment will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 in Saint Joseph Cemetery, 475 E Britannia Street, Taunton at 11:00am. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook, or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com