Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange
1201 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 761-1100
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
The Church of the Epiphany Catholic Church
201 Lafayette St
Port Orange, FL
Armand Bombardier Obituary
Armand Bombardier, 85, of Port Orange, FL, formerly of Taunton, Mass. passed away Wednesday February 12, 2020. He was born April 12, 1934 in Taunton, Mass. the son of the late Eugene and Meline (Aubey) Bombardier. He was educated in Taunton Schools and got his High School Diploma at Bristal Community College in Fall River. He worked for the New England Telephone Company for 34 years as an installer repair man and cable splicer. He previously worked as a metal trimmer for the former Poole Silver Company of Taunton. He was in the 212 Field Artillery Army National Guard and the 126 Anti Aircraft Unit as a Sergeant First Class. He was a treasurer for the Taunton Boat Club and served as Commodore for two terms. He was a member of the Taunton Elks and the Port Orange FL Elks no. 2723 for 43 years as of April 2006. He also loved model rail roading , bowling, fishing, boating and dancing. He is survived by his daughter Kathleen Ann Gilbert, two grandchildren, Joseph and Shauna Cormier, his brother Joseph Ivan Bombardier. He is also survived by his life partner Irene Joaquin. He is predeceased buy his daughter Linda Jean Beaudet and his brother, Charles Bombardier. The family will receive friends Monday February 17, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange, 1201 Dunlawton Ave. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, at The Church of the Epiphany Catholic Church, 201 Lafayette St., Port Orange. FL.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
