Arthur A. Schroeder, age 99 years of Taunton, MA passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Raynham. Born in Westwood, MA Arthur would tell anyone he met, I was born two, twenty, twenty. He was married to the love of his life, the late Ann (Bayer) Schroeder. Arthur was a proud WW II veteran having served in the United States Army. He was a recipient of the American theater ribbon, the Asiatic-Pacific theater ribbon with one Bronze Star and the Philippine Liberation ribbon. Following his service in the United States Army, Arthur worked as a chauffer and livery driver for several funeral homes in the Westwood and Dedham area. He then worked for many years as a custodian for the Westwood Public School system, where he would retire from. Shortly into his retirement, Arthur took a job with the Taunton Public School system as a bus driver. He then took a job as a driver for several car dealerships on Rt. 44 picking up and delivering cars. During Arthur and Ann's earlier years, they met another couple, John and Gabrielle (Gabby) Faidell, and they quickly became best friends. When the Faidells moved to Taunton buying a home on Patriot Road, Arthur and his wife Ann bought the house right next door. The two couples would spend there summers together, seasonally camping at the Bayview Campground in Bourne, MA, and just like their homes in Taunton, their campsites were right next to each other. Arthur and his friend John worked part-time for the campground for many years. The two couples were inseperable, wherever you would see Arthur and Ann, John and Gabby were always close by. Arthur had a love for dogs, especially his toy poodles. He enjoyed camping, going out to eat, sitting along the Cape Cod Canal on Bell Road under the railroad bridge watching the boats going by, and lobstering in the canal. Arthur was a huge history buff, and an avid reader, reading 2-3 books a month that he checked out from the library. Arthur lived independently at Taunton Housing on Olney Street, and still drove himself right up to the 2nd week of this past October. Every morning he would drive himself to the McDonalds in Raynham to meet his friends for breakfast. He was a longtime member of the West Congregational Church in Taunton. He looked forward to Sunday mornings, and would arrive to church an hour early to listen to the choir rehearse. Where ever Arthur went he made friends and was loved by all. Arthur is survived by his beloved church family. His minister Rev. Ami Dion and her husband Bill who Arthur adored, they helped Arthur right up to the last days of his life. His close friend and caretaker John "Bud" Faidell, (son of John and Gabby Faidell) who looked up to Arthur and would refer to him as his second father and call him "Pops", along with many, many close friends. A funeral service celbrating Arthurs life will be held on Saturday November 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the West Congregational Church, 415 Winthrop Street (Rt.44) Taunton, MA 02780. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 AM. Following cremation Arthur will be intered with his late wife Ann at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. At Arthurs request memorial donations may be given in Arthurs name to the West Congregational Church. Arrangements are by the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 280 Bedford St., Lakeville, MA. For additional information or to send a condolence please visit www.d-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019