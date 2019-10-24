|
Arthur D. Pratt, Jr., 93, of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019, surrounded by love, family, and friends at the Village at Willow Crossings in Mansfield Massachusetts. Born to the late Arthur Pratt Sr., and Beatrice (Savard) Pratt in Lowell, Mass., and husband of the late Jeane M. (O'Connell) Pratt, he graduated from Yale University in 1950 with a bachelor's degree and joined the United States Army to serve as a tank commander in Okinawa, in the Pacific theater during WWII. Arthur worked as an industrial engineer for Raytheon for 15 years, before bringing that expertise to the United States Postal Service, becoming an instrumental part of the Providence Turnkey Post Office, which was the world's first fully automated post office. He retired while still proudly serving the Postal Service. A devout Catholic, in his early years, he built houses with his father in Middlesex County, Mass. He loved traveling to Europe and especially to Paris, was passionate about architecture and loved and spoke French with an accent which was often the butt of merciless family teasing. Art was a humble and generous man who donated to many charitable organizations and ran a scout troop for many years where he arranged many legendary road trips. He leaves his daughter, Meredith L. Pratt, of Harvard, Mass.; a son, Greg L. Pratt; a sister, Patricia Ludwig; three grandchildren, Greg, Kendra, and Kian; and a niece and nephew, Glenn and Cheryl. Arthur's funeral and visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square), followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in Saint Mary's Church, 14 Saint Mary's Square, Taunton. Interment with full military honors will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery, Glebe Street, Taunton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Project Forgotten Child, 90 County Street, Taunton, MA 02780 in his memory would be appreciated. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019