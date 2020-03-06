|
Arthur Pacheco Ferreira, age 79 of Berkley, formerly of Raynham, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Maria H. (Camara) Ferreira. Arthur was born on July 8, 1940 in Sao Miguel, Azores. He was the son of the late Eduino and Angelina (Pacheco) Ferreira. Arthur came to the United States (E. Taunton) in 1968 where he worked very hard for a better life for him and his family. Before retiring in 1995, Mr. Ferreira was employed by Nissan Motors USA for over 22 years. He was loving, caring, and very devoted to his family. Arthur enjoyed working in his yard and tending to his grapevines and fruit trees. He was very proud of his landscape. He was a member of The Holy Ghost Society of East Taunton. Besides his beloved wife Maria of over 52 years, he is survived by his loving children; Arthur Ferreira, Jr and wife Sandra of Charlton, MA, Joshua Ferreira and his wife Jessica of Berkley, Elizabeth Fratalia and her husband Antonio of Assonet, and Sandi Ferreira of San Diego CA. He was grandfather to Allen, Sofia, Nathan, Lucas and Amelia, and he had many nieces and nephews. Arthur was the brother of Olga Rodrigues of Sao Miguel, Azores and the late Jose Ferreira and Jaime Pacheco Ferreira. Mr. Ferreiras funeral will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 8:30am from The Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at Holy Family Church Middleboro Avenue, East Taunton. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held at the Silva Funeral Home on Sunday, March 8th from 3pm to 7 pm. (Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the Funeral Home.) For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020