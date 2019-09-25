|
Arthur Paul Miller, 90, passed away on September 22, 2019. He was the loving husband of Joanne (Babbitt) and former husband of the late Jeane (Sharp) Miller. Arthur was born in New York City and was the son of the late George Miller and Hilda (Mayfield) Miller. Arthur served his country honorably in the US Navy and earned his B.S. in Engineering from University of Lowell. He went on to work as the Small Business Administrator for the US Federal Government for many years and had a long and rewarding professional career. He was a licensed real estate broker for over 40 years and also served as the director of Dighton Cooperative Bank, and Berkley Town Selectman and chairman of the board. Arthur also served as town manager for the Town of Abington, the Director of Morton Hospital, general manger of Central Oil Cop of Raynham, Director of Fall River Bank and BayCoast Bank and engineering rep for Owens-Corning. He was also a longtime registered investment and securities advisor. Arthur loved his house on the water in Berkley. He was an avid boater and enjoyed riding his John Deere tractor and working in his yard. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Dr. Carol Miller and her husband Dr. Lawrence Simon of VA; Gail Peters and her husband Phillip of FL and step daughter Stacy Lague and her longtime companion Kevin Gomes of Dartmouth; grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew and Drew and step grandchildren Garrett and Allyson. He was the father of the late Brian and Scott Miller. Private arrangements entrusted to Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, Taunton. Donations in his memory may be made to Our Daily Bread, 11 High St., Taunton, MA 02780. To light a memorial candle or sign the online guestbook please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019