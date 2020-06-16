Audrey A. Perry
Audrey A. (Stratton) Perry, age 88, passed away on Friday June 12, 2020. Audrey was born in Taunton, MA and was the daughter of Ralph & Dorothy (Brown) Stratton. She was married to the late Thomas R Perry for 67 years. She is survived by her children Karen Carpenter, Luanne Morgado and her husband Daniel, Christine Perry-Delaney and her husband Steven, and Thomas A Perry and his wife Suzanne. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Adam, Rebekah, Daniel, Aaron, Abigail, Sarah and Sydney and her great-grandchildren Emily, Benjamin, Isabella, Henry, Lydia, Amelia and Grayson. She is also survived by her sister Linda Reid of Taunton. Audrey and Tom raised their four children in Raynham, MA and summered in Falmouth where they later retired. Eventually they moved to Shrewsbury to be closer to their family. Audrey was an avid reader, and knitter. She could create anything out of yarn. Audrey also enjoyed baking for her family whether it was an apple pie or her famous Chocolate Mocha cake or "an Audrey". First and foremost, her family was the most important thing. Audrey was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all. Memorial services for Audrey and Tom will be held at a later date as yet to be determined. At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the JHC Hospice in Worcester (jhccenter.org). For online guestbook, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 16, 2020.
