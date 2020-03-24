|
Audrey (Perry) Brown wife of Franklin Brown died peacefully in her home on March 20, 2020 at the age of 91. Born in Taunton, Audrey was the daughter of the late Daniel and Ella (Ducharme) Perry. She was a graduate of Taunton High School class of 1940 and Morton Hospital School of Nursing; also she received her bachelors degree at the age of forty at Bridgewater State College. She was a retired Registered Nurse for Paul A. Dever State working for over forty years. Audrey was the mother of Karen McGuire and her late husband John of Franklin, Edward Brown of Taunton and the late Audrey Jean Brown. Grandmother of Peter Brown of NY, Daniel McGuire and his wife Erin of Bridgewater, Amy Odom and her husband Andrew of Raynham, Thomas McGuire and his wife Stephanie of Quincy and Great Grandmother of five. Sister of the late Joan Hoar and William Perry. Due to the state restrictions, Audreys service will be private. Interment will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne MA. Arrangements by the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website www. okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020