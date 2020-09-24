Audrey Constance (Anctil) Finger, 81, passed away on July 21, 2020, in Pensacola, Florida, with her hand in her loving husbands hand. She was born in Taunton, Massachusetts on September 19, 1938, to Joseph and Mabel Anctil, and attended and graduated from St. Marys Catholic School. She is preceded in death by her parents, as well as brother Joseph Anctil, Jr., and sister Lori Anctil Nolan. She was survived by her husband Ronald Ronnie Finger, who passed 16 hours after her passing. She is survived by brother Armond Buzz Anctil, daughter Tanya Finger Claire, sons Barry Finger and Derek Finger, grandchildren Gabriella Finger, Amanda Finger Lyons, Coby Finger, Ronald Ronnie Finger, Savannah Finger, Michael Spurgeon, Sarah Claire and Elizabeth Claire, and greatgrandchildren Adeline Lyons and Elianna Finger. After marrying, Audrey and Ronnie lived in Bradenton, Florida, where they raised their children, and owned and operated Fingers Shell House, a retail/wholesale seashell and novelties business. After 32 years there, they moved to Texas for 8 years, then returned to Florida to settle in Milton, outside of Pensacola. Audreys passions were her faith, her children, and animals. She volunteered at St. Josephs, her childrens school for many years, she had many, many pets, and she volunteered at the animal shelter. Although she lived in the south for most of her life, she loved traveling back to Taunton, and she always considered Taunton and New England home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store