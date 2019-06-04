Home

O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Mayflower Cemetery
Taunton, MA
View Map
Audrey M. Rudy Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Audrey M. Rudy (Grady) on April 25, 2019 in Naples, Fl. Audrey was born in Taunton, MA on June 28, 1932 to John & Ruth(Baker) Grady. She was preceded in death by her husband Earl E. Rudy, sons Scott and John Rudy, grandson Kevin Ferreira and brother William Grady. She is survived by her son's Brian (Kate) Ferreira , Kevin (Debbie) Rudy, daughter Melanie Rudy, grandsons Brian (Amber) and Paul (Melanie) Ferreira, Zachary, Myles and Mitchell (Christine) Rudy, great grandchildren Samantha, Brian, Parker and Maverick Ferreira, brother Jack Grady and sisters, Marilyn Landrum, Margaret (Ben) Abney, and Helen (Gerry) Meunier. Several nieces and nephews. Audrey was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Audrey enjoyed reading, being outdoors working in her garden and spending time with loved ones. She was loved and will be truly missed. A graveside service will be held on June 7th, 2019 at 10:00 Mayflower Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of O'Keefe Wade Funeral Home
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 4, 2019
