Aurora Coelho Bala 97, of Taunton passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the LifeCare Center of Raynham. She was the wife of the late Euclides L. Bala. Born in Brockton, she has been a resident of Taunton since 1960, previously residing in New Bedford and Florida. Aurora was employed as a seamstress for four years, and then worked at the Sheridan Silver Company as a welder. She then worked as an MRA at the Paul A. Dever State School for twenty years before retiring. Mrs. Bala loved spending time with her family and friends, and also loved to cook and crochet. She is survived by her three children: Marilda (Millie) Hull and her husband of Taunton, Marilyn Donnelly and her husband Tim of New Hampshire, and Raymond Bala of Onset. She was the grandmother of Angela Hull of Taunton, and Christine Laws of Maine. She was the great-grandmother of Gage, Amanda, Courtney, Adin and Justine. She was also the sister of the late Anita DeJesus of Weymouth, and the late Christina Andrade of Florida and the late Joseph T. Coelho of Taunton. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Liberty Christian Center, 159 Winthrop Street, Taunton, MA 02780. Due to restrictions, all arrangements are being held privately. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 24, 2020