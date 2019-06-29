|
Mrs. Barbara A. (Beloli) Gray, of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26th, 2019 at the age of 98. She was the loving wife of the late Charles Gray. Born on June 24th, 1921 to the late Teresa (Mangelli) and Andrea Beloli. Educated in Taunton, Mrs. Gray was a lifelong city resident. She was a homemaker for most of her life and was formerly employed at Mason Box Company. Mrs. Gray was also a Home Health Aide for many years. A devout Catholic and productive member of the community, she was a parishioner of Annunciation of the Lord Parish, a member of the Weir Senior Citizens, The Happy Hearts Club and was a Cub Scout Den Mother for many years. She was a tireless and selfless volunteer and would offer a helping hand any chance she could. Mrs. Gray enjoyed camping, cooking and traveling and she loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She will forever be missed by her 2 loving children: Michael C. Gray and his wife Renee, of Taunton; and Claudia Gray, of Dennisport. Cherished grandmother of Brittany Gray of Providence and Austin Gray of Taunton. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her 4 sisters: Mary Thadeio, Yole Rezendes, Palma Gonzalves, and Rena Wedmore. She was also the sister of the late Gino Beloli. Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau Mulvey funeral home, 467 Bay St., Taunton MA, on Monday, July 1st, from 5-8 PM. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home on Tuesday, July 2nd, at 9:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 AM in the Annunciation of the Lord Parish, 31 First St., Taunton, MA 02780. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave and online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Barbaras name to the Crohns & Colitis Foundation, National Processing Center, P.O Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007.
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 29, 2019