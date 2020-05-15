|
Barbara A. Vaughan, On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, Barbara A. Vaughan age 87, passed away at the Life Care Center of Raynham, following a short illness caused by the Covid-19 virus. She was born at home in North Attleboro on April 6, 1933, to Helen (Sanford) and Kenneth Vaughan, and lived most of her life in Taunton. Barbara worked in the accounting department at Princess House, and then at the Swanks Company until her retirement. She was a proud graduate of Taunton High School class of 1951, and enjoyed attending her class reunions, including their 65th reunion in 2016. She loved country music, dancing, camping, going to the beach, watching the Patriots, and collecting elephants, particularly when they were gifts from her loved ones. However, the best times of her life were when she was with her family, including many generations of nieces and nephews, several of whom were children of her close friends. She was everyones Auntie Barbara and loved by all! Barbara leaves her sister-in-law, Mary Vaughan of Taunton, her niece and caretaker, Loretta Goldrick, and her husband Michael, her nieces Helen Pontes and Janet Vaughan and nephews Kenneth Conway, Ronald Brown, Christopher Johnson, David and Brian Vaughan, her great nieces, Katie Goldrick, who lovingly took care of her for the past eighteen months, Ashley Goldrick, and her great-great niece and nephews, Sophia, Benjamin and Colton, whom she loved so very much! She was the happiest when they would visit her, and she was always prepared with special treats for them. She also leaves her lifelong friends, Eleanor Crossman, Dennis and Kay Fountain and their extended families and Dolores King and her extended family, along with her dear friends at Lee Terrace, especially, Rose Mendes. She was the sister of the late Jean Conway, Helen Brown and George Vaughan and the aunt of the late Janice (Conway) Johnson, Michael and Kathleen Conway and Scott Brown. Funeral services are being provided by OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home and will be private due to the current restrictions. Burial will be in the family plot at St. Francis Cemetery on Glebe St. in Taunton. As a tribute to Barbara, her family welcomes memories and messages in the online guestbook. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com. to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 15, 2020