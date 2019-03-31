Barbara C. Vieira, 84, passed away on March 27, 2019. She was the wife of the late Merrill W. Vieira. Barbara was born in Norton and was a daughter of the late Russell S. Drew and Etta A. (Verry). Barbara enjoyed bowling and spending time in her garden. She was a member of the Red Hatters, the Weir Seniors and the Taunton Womans Club. Faith and family were most important to Barbara and she was very active at the Winthrop St. Baptist Church in Taunton, where she served as a deaconess. She cherished the time she spent with her family, especially summer camping at Shady Acres in Carver. She is survived by her children, Mark Vieira and his wife Kerri of Foster, RI, Matthew Vieira and his wife Susan of Scituate, RI, Kim Bernard of Douglas and Lorie King of Taunton; sister Eva Sullivan of Taunton; seven grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Earl Drew. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 10-11am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Words of Remembrance will follow beginning at 11am in the funeral home. Burial will follow at the MA National Cemetery, Bourne. Donations in Barbaras memory may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice 100 Myles Standish Blvd, Taunton, MA 02780. To light a memorial candle, sign the online guestbook or for directions, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com. Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary