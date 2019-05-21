Barbara E. (Southard) Blackwell, 100, passed away on Saturday May 11, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Blackwell. Barbara was born in Portland, Maine the daughter of the late Ernest and Cecile A. (Davis) Southard. Mrs. Blackwell began working for the New England Telephone Company and eventually retired as a manager in 1984. She was a former member of the Winslow Congregational church and the Dighton Community Church. She had many friends, enjoyed spending time with her family and painting with oil colors. Survivors are a daughter: Caryle J. Stonstrom and her husband Carl of Dighton; a son: Robert Blackwell Jr. of Florida; two grandchildren: Brett Elizabeth Wilson of Dighton; John Blackwell of California; two great grandchildren: Hannah and Grace Wilson; along with several nieces and nephews. She was the grandmother of the late Scott E. Stonstrom and sister of the late Ernest Southard Jr. All services for Mrs. Blackwell are private at the request of the family. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book go to www. hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Published in Taunton Gazette on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary