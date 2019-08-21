|
Barbara Elizabeth Drapeau, 93 of Glendale, AZ passed away on August 12, 2019. She was born on November 26, 1925 to the late John and Edith (Van Cleave) Baker in De Beque, CO. Barbara attended De Beque High School and later achieved an LPN to pursue a career in Nursing. Barbara is survived by her children; Roland (Lori), Ron (Melody), Rosemary Marrotte, (Tom), Roger (Kathy) and Roy (Teri), 14 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Raymond George Drapeau and her oldest son, Robert Raymond. Service were held in Glendale, AZ. Condolences can be left at www.chapelofthechimes mortuary.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019