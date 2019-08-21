Home

Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 937-9297
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St Raphael Catholic Church
5525 W. Acoma Drive
Glendale, AZ
View Map
Committal
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
National Memorial Cemetery of AZ
23029 Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Barbara E. Drapeau Obituary
Barbara Elizabeth Drapeau, 93 of Glendale, AZ passed away on August 12, 2019. She was born on November 26, 1925 to the late John and Edith (Van Cleave) Baker in De Beque, CO. Barbara attended De Beque High School and later achieved an LPN to pursue a career in Nursing. Barbara is survived by her children; Roland (Lori), Ron (Melody), Rosemary Marrotte, (Tom), Roger (Kathy) and Roy (Teri), 14 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Raymond George Drapeau and her oldest son, Robert Raymond. Service were held in Glendale, AZ. Condolences can be left at www.chapelofthechimes mortuary.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
