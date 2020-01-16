|
Barbara Erickson, 88, of Abington passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was the wife of the late Warren Erickson. Barbara was born in Winthrop; she was the daughter of the late Seymoure and Margaret (Walker) Colby. She was a member of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls in her younger years, and attended the Wise Adult Day Health Program in Taunton. Barbara enjoyed cooking, and sewing. She was a social butterfly and could spark up a conversation with anyone. Survivors are a daughter; Debra Howland and her husband Jim of Fall River, three sons; Donald Erickson of Canal Winchester, Ohio, Douglas Erickson and his wife Tina of Whitman, and Dean Erickson of Mattapan, six grandchildren; Jennifer, Matthew, Adam, Jarrett, Andrew and Jessica, two great-grandchildren; Eliana and Lucy, and one sister; Eunice Fraser of Missouri. Barbara was Mom and Grandma to many. Memorial Visitation for Mrs. Erickson will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 10:30-12:30pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton, followed by a prayer service at 12:30. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, or facility directions go to www. hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Barbaras name may be made to the Wise Adult Day Health Program, 68 Allison Ave, Taunton, MA 02780.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020