It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs. Barbara J. (Lamoureaux) Arsenault announces her passing on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020, at the age of 87. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert G. Arsenault. Her kind and artistic soul was brought into this world on June 6th, 1932. She was the daughter of the late Glennice (White) and John Lamoureaux. Barbara was a city resident nearly her entire life. She graduated from Taunton High School in 1950 and within a few years began her career path as a registered nurse. Barbara attended the Morton Hospital School of Nursing and graduated from the Springfield Hospital School of Nursing, where she obtained her diploma as a registered nurse. During her extensive nursing career, Barbara was employed twenty years as a visiting nurse for the Taunton Visiting Nurse Association, and also worked as an RN for eleven years at Taunton State Hospital, as well as shorter periods at Morton Hospital and Noble Hospital early in her career, plus Taunton Council on Aging after having retired. Wherever she worked, Barbara exhibited great caring for people and truly loved being a nurse. She was known by her patients, peers, and other staff for being kind, generous and resourceful. She was asked by Taunton officials and agreed to help create the citys first adult day care program in the 1980s. A longtime painter in several mediums and art teacher for many local adults, Barbara was involved in the establishment of the Taunton Art Association. Within both her nursing and artist realms, she was a tireless and selfless person who offered a helping hand whenever she could and was an inspiration to many she encountered. Barbara will forever be remembered by her loving daughter Linda LeBrun and husband Daniel of Taunton; her cherished son David Arsenault of Augusta, Maine; her beloved grandchildren: Christopher LeBrun, Kathryn LeBrun, Matthew LeBrun and wife Michelle, Megan Arsenault and her partner Derek Emery; four great-grandchildren: Trenton and Arianna Emery, Jayden LeBrun, and Paige LeBrun; as well as Ronald Brown, a loving companion the past thirty years. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with friends and family. Besides her colorful paintings and other art projects, Barbara enjoyed her miniature Schnauzers, traveling, quilting, gardening and reading. Visiting hours will be held in the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home at 70 Washington St. Taunton MA, on Saturday, February 15th from 9:30-11am, and a Funeral Mass on Saturday the 15th in St. Jude the Apostle Parish at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and, at Barbaras request, encouraged to wear bright colors. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Barbaras memory to any local food pantry, the Taunton Council on Aging, or the Taunton Art Association.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020