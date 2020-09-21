Barbara J. (Ewald) Costa, 91, of Taunton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday September 18, 2020. She was the wife of the late Horace J. Costa. Barbara was born in Taunton the daughter of the late Charles and Ella (Schieble) Ewald. Mrs. Costa worked at Reed & Barton Silversmith, raised her family and then was a babysitter for many families throughout the years. Mrs. Costa was a communicant at the Annunciation of the Lord Parish in Taunton. Barbara also volunteered at the former Sacred Heart School in Taunton for many years. She enjoyed playing cards and reading. Survivors are her son the Rev. David A. Costa, pastor of Saint Patrick Church Somerset, Saint Louis de France in Swansea; Saint Thomas More Church in Somerset; her daughters: Catherine A. Prinzo and her fianc Paul N. Caras of Taunton; and Lisa A. Costa of Taunton; two grandchildren: Brandon J. Prinzo of Taunton and Karleigh L. Prinzo of Fall River; a niece Cynthia MacCallum of Arizona; George 'Sandy' MacCallum of California and Michael Dragone of Carver. She was the sister of the late Gertrude MacCallum, Evelyn Dragone and Karl Ewald. She was the mother in law of the late Joseph 'Jay' Prinzo. Calling Hours for Mrs. Costa will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 5-8pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home , 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton. A Mass of Christian Burial with a service broadcast will be held on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at 10am in Saint Thomas More Church, 386 Luther Avenue, Somerset. Burial to follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery Taunton. (Facial coverings and social distancing are required at the funeral home and church). Please visit Mrs. Costas tribute page at www.hathawayfunerals.com
to view the live broadcast, sign the guest book or for church and cemetery directions. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to Kindred Hospice 275 Martine Street, Fall River, MA 02723.