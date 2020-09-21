1/
Barbara J. Costa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara J. (Ewald) Costa, 91, of Taunton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday September 18, 2020. She was the wife of the late Horace J. Costa. Barbara was born in Taunton the daughter of the late Charles and Ella (Schieble) Ewald. Mrs. Costa worked at Reed & Barton Silversmith, raised her family and then was a babysitter for many families throughout the years. Mrs. Costa was a communicant at the Annunciation of the Lord Parish in Taunton. Barbara also volunteered at the former Sacred Heart School in Taunton for many years. She enjoyed playing cards and reading. Survivors are her son the Rev. David A. Costa, pastor of Saint Patrick Church Somerset, Saint Louis de France in Swansea; Saint Thomas More Church in Somerset; her daughters: Catherine A. Prinzo and her fianc Paul N. Caras of Taunton; and Lisa A. Costa of Taunton; two grandchildren: Brandon J. Prinzo of Taunton and Karleigh L. Prinzo of Fall River; a niece Cynthia MacCallum of Arizona; George 'Sandy' MacCallum of California and Michael Dragone of Carver. She was the sister of the late Gertrude MacCallum, Evelyn Dragone and Karl Ewald. She was the mother in law of the late Joseph 'Jay' Prinzo. Calling Hours for Mrs. Costa will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 5-8pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home , 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton. A Mass of Christian Burial with a service broadcast will be held on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at 10am in Saint Thomas More Church, 386 Luther Avenue, Somerset. Burial to follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery Taunton. (Facial coverings and social distancing are required at the funeral home and church). Please visit Mrs. Costas tribute page at www.hathawayfunerals.com to view the live broadcast, sign the guest book or for church and cemetery directions. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to Kindred Hospice 275 Martine Street, Fall River, MA 02723.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Thomas More Church
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Burial
Saint Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-3318
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved