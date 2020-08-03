1/
Barbara J. Graca
Barbara Joan (Gosselin) Graca, It is of great sadness that the family of Barbara Joan (Gosselin) Graca 78, of Taunton passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the All American Assisted Living Home in Raynham. She was the beloved wife of Norbert Graca. Born in New Bedford, Barbara was the daughter of the late Raymond and Rita (Smith) Gosselin. Mrs. Graca was a graduate of Holy Family High School in New Bedford, and went on to graduate from St. Anns School of Nursing in Fall River. She became a registered nurse and worked at St. Lukes Hospita. Shortly after she married Norbert; they started their family and settled in Taunton. Barbara began working weekends at Morton Hospital as an emergency unit nurse. Barbara decided to pursue a bachelors degree in nursing, and graduated Cum Laude from Salve Regina University in Newport. She joined the Taunton Visiting Nurse Association and became a supervisor; all the nurses became close friends. Barbara finished her career working for the Brockton Visiting Nurses as a supervisor; having the same warmth from her peers. Mrs. Graca was always admired for her compassion and dedication. After her retirement, Barbara immersed herself in many projects. She won many ribbon awards for baking; she even baked a wedding cake for a fellow nurse. She even took up basket-weaving and learned to make the highly priced Nantucket style baskets. Mrs. Graca took an interest in her family history; which ended up in trips to Ireland, Canada, and then St. Michaels. Barbara loved the outdoors; hiking, cross-country skiing and traveling aborad. She joined the Dighton Garden Club and established a biblical garden at her parish; St. Nicholas of Myra. Barbara was also an avid reader. Besides her husband Norbert she leaves behind two sons; Michael Graca and his wife Michelle of Berkley, James and his wife Maureen of Freetown, five grandchildren; Ashley, Connor, Nicholas, Matthew and Emily, her sister; Elaine Caulkins of New Bedford, and many cousins. Barbara was especially proud of all of her grandchildren. All services are being held privately. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Crapo- Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton; www.hathawayfunerals.com

Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
