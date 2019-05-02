Home

Folsom Funeral Service Inc Dedham Chapel
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Folsom Funeral Service Inc Dedham Chapel
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
Barbara J. (Scott) McLaughlin of Taunton, April 29th. Beloved wife of George M. McLaughlin Jr., and former wife of Charles Hewitt. Loving mother of Christopher Hewitt of Brockton, Gregory Hewitt, and his wife Lauren, of N. Attleboro, Paula Massarelli, and her husband Robert, of Walpole, and stepmother of Matthew McLaughlin, and his wife Arianna, of Cumming, GA, Derek McLaughlin of Fall River, and Erin Cidade, and her husband Richard, of Fall River. Proud grandmother of Jennifer, Hillary, Shannon, Courtney, Olivia, Emily, Bobby, Cody, Gabriella, Sophia, Alissa, Bella, Drew, and McKenzie, and adoring great grandmother of Berlyn and Nova. Dear sister of James Scott of Hampton, NH, Kenneth Scott of Dedham, Lawrence Scott of Dedham, Jane C. McGowan of Middleboro, and the late Carol Lavita. Visiting hours Saturday, May 4th from 3 to 7 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., Dedham. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guest book please visit website, Folsom Funeral Home, www. folsomfuneral.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 2, 2019
