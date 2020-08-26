1/1
Barbara J. Ralko
Barbara J. Ralko In Raynham, of Taunton August 25, 2020. Daughter of the late Adam and Rose (Cunningham) Ralko died at Life Care Center at the age of 69. Born in Taunton, Barbara was a graduate of Bishop Cassidy High School class of 1968 and Johnson & Wales University; she also graduated from Kinyon Campbell Business School. Barbara was a retired Office Manager for Winter Distributing in Taunton. She was the sister of Ann Almeida and her husband Steven of Berkley. Aunt of Jennifer and Melissa. A private graveside service will be held at St Joseph Cemetery in Taunton. Barbaras family would like to thank Life Care Center for the compassion and care.Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
