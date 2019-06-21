|
Barbara L. (Kable) LaFlamme, 78, of Raynham died peacefully on June 18th after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was the loving daughter of the late Walter and Eva (Kytyk) Kable and grew up in Taunton. She was a graduate of Taunton High School class of 1959 and University of Massachusetts class of 1963. After graduation she would marry her high school sweetheart, the late Maurice W. Moe LaFlamme, and the two would settle in Raynham. Barbara was a devoted and proud elementary school teacher at the Lillie B. Merrill School where she worked as an art teacher for over 30 years. Barbaras sense of adventure and appreciation of history brought her to such dynamic travel destinations like Russia, Poland, France and Iceland. She treasured her closest friends and engaged in many comical endeavors with them. Barbara had a lifelong love for crafts and quilting. She was an active member of the Silver City Quilt Guild and the Town of Raynham Historical Society. Barbara was the loving and devoted mother of Stephen M. LaFlamme and his companion Tara H. Carey of Bridgewater, and Suzanne M. Orozco and her husband Vince of NV. Proud Grammie of Nicholas S. LaFlamme and Gabrielle R. LaFlamme. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. All are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St. Bridgewater MA on Mon. June 24rd, Visiting hours will be from 10am to 11:30am with a Funeral Service beginning at 11:30am. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, E Britannia St. Taunton. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Nemasket Orphaned Animal Haven (NOAH), PO Box 233 Raynham Ctr. MA 02768. For online guestbook and dir.'s visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 21, 2019