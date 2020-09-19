Barbara M. Barreiros, 85, of Wareham, MA passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 16, 2020 after a couple of years of failing health. She was the wife of the late David G. Barreiros who passed away in 2007. She was born and raised in Taunton. The daughter of the late Malcolm D. and Delphine (Berube) MacKinnon. She attended St. Jacques Elementary School and Taunton High school. She was self-employed and ran her own cleaning business before moving to Wareham where she and David owned and operated Oceanside Pizza on Swifts Beach. She was an animal lover who could not say no to feeding everything from cats to racoons. Barbara was known to be quite the character and for her outgoing and fierce personality. In the 70s she fought to get special education in the Taunton School system. At the time there was nothing available to handicapped or special needs children. She is survived by her son, Malcolm and his wife, Katherine of West Newbury. She was the grandmother of Elanna, Michael and Nicole. She also leaves many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, relatives and friends. She was the mother of the late Elizabeth and David S. Barreiros. Barbara will be laid to rest in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA next to her husband David G. and her children Elizabeth and David S.. Committal services will be private. A celebration of her life will be planned for a later date. Donations may be made to the MSPCA 350 Huntington Ave., Boston MA 02130 Tel: 1-617-522-7400 www.mspca.org/donate-now/
or an animal charity of your choosing. Funeral Arrangements are in the care of Wareham Village Funeral Home 5 Center Street Wareham, MA To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.warehamvillagefuneralhome.com