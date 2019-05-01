|
|
Barbara M. (Clarkson) Sroczinski, 91, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Barbara graduated from B.M.C Durfee High School in 1946. She worked at the Fall River Electric Light Company and later at Princess House. Barbara moved from Massachusetts in 2006 and lived in New Port Richey, FL with her husband Walter Sroczinski. Barbara leaves behind a legacy of love in her 7 children, 16 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Holy Name on Friday, May 24, at 11am.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 1, 2019