Barbara (Young) Mason 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020 surrounded by family and one of her beloved dogs. Barbara was the youngest of eight children and was predeceased by her cherished brothers and sisters. Barbara was the wife of the late William F. Mason Jr. and mother of the late Brenton Mackinnon, Brad Mackinnon, Keith Mackinnon, and Evelyn "Lynn" Mason. She is survived by her children Heather Mackinnon, Charmaine Mason-Keller, Kevin Mackinnon, William F. Mason III, and Denise Mackinnon. She is also survived by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren, including Scott Lopes, Marc Mason, Shantel Rocha, Niki Griswold, and Daniel Mackinnon whom she lovingly had a hand in helping to raise. She grew up in Cambridge, MA lived in Lexington, MA for many years, and then settled in East Taunton in the early 1970's. Lovingly known by all as "Nana" she was an amazing woman filled with love, kindness, and generosity. Her favorite past times included going to yard sales and thrift stores looking for items for others. She loved watching Classic Cowboy Movies and spending time with her dogs Charlie and Nibbles. However, what she cherished most was spending time with her family. Including her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews including Edie Taddeo and Lynda Casaubon. Calling Hours will be 9:00am to 11:00am Thursday, February 13, 2020 in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton, MA. Followed by a 1:00p.m. ceremony at Bourne National Cemetery, Bourne, Connery Avenue, Bourne, MA 02542, where she will be interred next to her husband. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Providence Animal Rescue League. Donation can be made online at Http://parl.org or via mail to: PARL, 34 Elbow St., Providence,
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020