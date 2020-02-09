Taunton Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-3318
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Bourne National Cemetery
Connery Avenue
Bourne, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Mason

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Mason Obituary
Barbara (Young) Mason 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020 surrounded by family and one of her beloved dogs. Barbara was the youngest of eight children and was predeceased by her cherished brothers and sisters. Barbara was the wife of the late William F. Mason Jr. and mother of the late Brenton Mackinnon, Brad Mackinnon, Keith Mackinnon, and Evelyn "Lynn" Mason. She is survived by her children Heather Mackinnon, Charmaine Mason-Keller, Kevin Mackinnon, William F. Mason III, and Denise Mackinnon. She is also survived by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren, including Scott Lopes, Marc Mason, Shantel Rocha, Niki Griswold, and Daniel Mackinnon whom she lovingly had a hand in helping to raise. She grew up in Cambridge, MA lived in Lexington, MA for many years, and then settled in East Taunton in the early 1970's. Lovingly known by all as "Nana" she was an amazing woman filled with love, kindness, and generosity. Her favorite past times included going to yard sales and thrift stores looking for items for others. She loved watching Classic Cowboy Movies and spending time with her dogs Charlie and Nibbles. However, what she cherished most was spending time with her family. Including her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews including Edie Taddeo and Lynda Casaubon. Calling Hours will be 9:00am to 11:00am Thursday, February 13, 2020 in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton, MA. Followed by a 1:00p.m. ceremony at Bourne National Cemetery, Bourne, Connery Avenue, Bourne, MA 02542, where she will be interred next to her husband. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Providence Animal Rescue League. Donation can be made online at Http://parl.org or via mail to: PARL, 34 Elbow St., Providence,
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
Download Now