Barbara Paul, March 25, 2019, age 72, passed away peacefully in Sturdy Memorial Hospital with her loving family by her side. Barbara was born in Jamaica Plain, the daughter of the late Harold and Lilian (Driscoll) Stanley. She was educated in Boston schools and was a graduate of Boston State College, the former Boston Teachers College. Barbara was a resident of Taunton most of her life and was formerly of Jamaica Plain, Boston. Barbara taught first grade at the former St. Marys Elementary School for forty years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed going to concerts, listening to music and above all cherished her time with the grandchildren. She is survived by her beloved daughter Debra Leahy and her husband Dennis of Attleboro, her grandchildren; Colin, Tatum and Brooklynn Leahy all of Attleboro, her brother Robert Stanley and his wife Moira of Tewksbury and her late brother Richard Stanley. Funeral from the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Friday, March 29th at 10am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Marys Church in Taunton at 11am. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours on Thursday from 6-8pm. Burial will be at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Barbaras memory to the Hockomock Area YMCA, 300 Elmwood St., North Attleboro, MA 02760. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019