|
|
Barbara Studley in Providence, RI, age 83, passed away in the Philip Hulitar Hospice following a brief illness on April 27, 2020. Barbara was the wife of the late Robert Bob Studley. She was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late Merton Wetherell & Anita (Young) Craven. Barbara had resided all her life in Taunton. She enjoyed going on weekend trips to Foxwoods and Atlantic City and vacationing in Las Vegas. Barbara was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother who cherished her time with family. She is survived by her loving children, Carol Medeiros and husband Tony of Taunton, Robert Studley of Taunton and Steven Studley and wife Susan of Taunton. Barbara also leaves her beloved grandchildren; Bret Medeiros of Taunton, Casey Studley of GA, Erica Studley of AL, Christopher and Caitlin Studley both of Taunton, her great grandchildren, Carter and Reese. Barbara also leaves her sister Deborah Vasconcellos of East Taunton and her late brother Alfred Craven of Wilmington, VT. Services are private at the request of the family. Burial will be in the family lot in St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Donations in Barbaras memory may be made in lieu of flowers to; Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or at www.Hopehealthco.org . Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020