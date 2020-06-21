Barry R. Bird, 79, was born May 9, 1941 to Louis H. Bird and Elizabeth A. (Larkin) Bird, passed away June 14, 2020 after a long struggle with dementia. Barry grew up in Taunton MA where he graduated from Coyle High School. He completed his undergraduate degree at Providence College where he lettered in tennis and golf and his Masters Degree at Bridgewater State College. Mr. Bird became a high school English teacher and after teaching three years at Dighton-Rehoboth began his 30+ years at Falmouth, where he was also the golf coach. Barry first came to Cotuit during his college summer breaks with friend Bill Orsi. While living and working at the Cotuit Highgrounds for Jack and Kate Heher Barry met his wife of 54 years Leslie (Reid). During his early summers on Cape Cod he also delivered potato chips for Doc Cabral. He enjoyed watching basketball | high school, college and the Celtics. Loved Havlicek and Russell. A Red Sox fan from Ted Williams through the Impossible Dream to even cashing a winning Vegas bet on the 2004 World Series which he placed during spring training. Mr. Bird also enjoyed playing cards and eating ice cream, but he truly loved golf. He took great pride in playing the game the right way. He would often be found at Cotuit Highgrounds Golf Course where his name may be found on many plaques around the club house. He achieved the Mens Club Champion eleven times over the course of five decades. He also earned Club Champion at Falmouth Country Club and Coonamessett. Although he often wanted his check for a meal before the entre was served, he had amazing patience when it came to teaching golf. For the 20 years he ran the Junior Golf Clinic at Cotuit, he expanded the program from about 20 kids to over 80. He enjoyed watching players he introduced to the game improve and stick with the game. He thought one of the greatest sounds was hearing the ball rattle in the bottom of the cup. He loved playing golf with his children and would share stories of great shots hit by all of them. He ended his golf career with more than 50 holes-in-one He enjoyed road trips along the East Coast playing familiar courses and discovering new ones along the way. He loved language and writing, especially poetry. He enjoyed reading poetry on his own and out loud to his children and grandchildren. He always had mental quizzes and riddles at family gatherings and holidays. When he had a funny story to share, he could not tell it without laughing his way through it. To Barry, no sporting event was worth watching unless there was a wager on it even if just a dime. Etiquette on and off the course were important to him. When wrong he would apologize and appreciated a well- placed apology. Barry was a very witty individual who was able to create a lesson out of any situation. Teachable moments were all around. Barry is survived by his wife Leslie, five children: Garrett, Derek, Travis and wife Kathy (Goodwin), Sarah, Rachel and husband Richard Robinson, three grandchildren: Austin, Megan, and Jeremy, his sister Mary (Bird) Litwinetz and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A remembrance of his life will be held at a later date. For online guestbook please visit www.johnlawrence funeralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.