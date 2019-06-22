|
It is with great sadness that the family of Mr. Bartholomew Bart Cruz announces his passing after losing his battle with a long illness, on Wednesday June 19th, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of 68 years to Theresa (Rondeau) Cruz. Born on April 16th, 1928, he was he was the son of the late Maria (Gonsalves) and Jeronimo Cruz. Educated in Taunton, he was a lifelong city resident. Mr. Cruz was a WWII Veteran, serving in the United States Army as a rifleman and was awarded a Victory Medal. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for the City of Taunton DPW as a truck driver for over 35 years. Mr. Cruz was a member of the Taunton Lodge of Elks, the Portuguese American Civic Club, and the Italian Natura- lization Club. He often enjoyed visiting Foxwoods with his wife. His greatest passion in life was his great granddaughter, Teresa Jane Reid. She brought much joy and happiness to his life. Bart was always known for being a hard worker and to always have a smile on his face. He was thankful for everyone in his life and grateful for what he had. In addition to his wife Theresa, he is survived by his son: Steven Cruz; his sister: Cindy Babiczuk and her husband Fred, of Taunton; 3 grandchildren: Danielle The Turtle Reid, Anthony Cruz and Anissa Cruz; 1 great granddaughter: Teresa Jane Little Turtle Reid and several nieces and nep- hews. Bart was also the father of the late Mark Cruz. He was predeceased by 5 sisters: Beatrice Thayer, Alice Fleury, Linda Posca, Edna Feeney, and Ann Gonsalves; 3 brothers: Tony Cruz, Jack Cruz and Francis Cruz. Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St. Taunton, on Monday June 24th, 2019 from 4-7 PM. A funeral service will be held in the Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Bartholomew's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Source Code IIQ1810008 or visit For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 22, 2019