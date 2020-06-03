Beatrice (Berard) Lecuyer, of Taunton, MA passed away on May 29, 2020 at the age of 99. Beatrice was born in Taunton, MA to Alfred and Marie Ange (Desrosiers) Berard on May 24, 1921. She was pre-deceased in death by her loving husband of 75 years, Norman W. Lecuyer. Prior to her retirement, Beatrice worked as a Clerical worker for Morton Hospital. Beatrice was a former parishioner of St. Jacques Parish and Captain of "The Majorettes" Drill Team. She was also a former member of LUnion St. Jean Baptiste. Beatrice was a warm-hearted woman who enjoyed puzzles and spending time with her family and friends. She also found joy in playing the piano and listening to music. Beatrice will be greatly missed and forever remembered. Beatrice is survived by her daughter; Marie A. Landry and husband Donald of Bourne, son Norman W. Lecuyer Jr. and wife Carol of North Dighton; three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great great Grandson. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. Beatrice was also predeceased by her two sisters: Yvonne Cote and Rose Arguin; and her four brothers: Leo, Roland, Norman and Albert Berard. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph Cemetery, 475 E Britannia Street, Taunton, MA 02780. Arrangements provided by Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St. Taunton, MA 02780. For directions or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.