Mrs. Bernice Bunny (McCurdy) Proulx, age 94 of Taunton, passed away following a long illness, on August 23rd, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at the Marion Manor in Taunton. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert E. Proulx. Born on December 11th, 1924 to the late Louise H. (Gordon) and Wallace A. McCurdy. A lifelong city resident, Bernice was known to everyone who knew her as Bunny, she was educated in Taunton and graduated from Taunton High School. Following her graduation, Bunny attended the Comptometer school in Providence RI and graduated in 1942. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a Dress Inspector for the former Whittenton Garment Corporation. She was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union and a Parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle Parish in Taunton. Bunny truly enjoyed being a homemaker. Her greatest enjoyment out of life was spending time with her loving family. She is survived by and will forever be remembered by beloved daughter Linda (Proulx) Sands and her hus- band John, of Taunton; her loving grandchildren: Kristen Capasso and her husband Michael, of Boston, MA: Peter Sands, of Taunton: and Lisa Dermody and her husband Matthew, of Taunton. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Bunny was also the sister of the late Wallace McCurdy and the late Gertrude McCurdy, both of Taunton. Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St. Taunton, MA, on Tuesday August 27th, 2019 from 4:00 PM | 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will begin in the Funeral Home on Wednesday August 28th, 2019 at 9:00 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 AM in St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 249 Whittenton St., Taunton, MA. Interment will be held in Cedar Knoll Cemetery, E. Taunton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In Lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Bernices name to the Marion Manor Activities Fund, 33 Summer St., Taunton, MA 02780. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019