|
|
Betsy Golder Faraci, was born on April 1, 1948 to the late Wendell Foye and Betty Pope Golder. She was the only sister to 4 brothers; Wendell Evan, Alan Foye, Melvin Arthur and David Lester Golder. Following attendance at the University of CT and St Vincents Hospital School of Nursing in Bridgeport, CT., she worked over 40 years as an RN in Neonatal Intensive Care Units in Detroit, Washington DC and MA. She was at Tufts Medical Center in Boston for 30 years until her retirement in 2014. As a member of the Rainbow for Girls, she attained the Grand Cross of Color; as a member the Order of the Eastern Star for over 30 years in MA and VA, she served 3 times as Worthy Matron, including Mt Vernon Chapter in Alexandria, Myrtle and Rose Croix Chapters in MA. She also served as Deputy Grand Matron in MA and Grand Representative of VA in MA. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Farmville Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her husband Vincent J. Faraci, one son Gordon Michael Skog, 4 step children; Lisa Marie Anderson of RI, Michele-Ann Cronin of FL, Kathryn Frances Faraci of FL, James Vincent Faraci of MA, 14 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 1:00PM - 3:00PM. An Eastern Star service will start at 3:00PM in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to PO Box 23718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 or Yorkies Inc, 80 Theresa St, Taunton, MA 02789. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019