Betty L. (Goff) Thompson BLT of Raynham, passed away peacefully at the age of 89, on Sunday May 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Betty was the loving wife of the late R. Wayne Thompson. She was the devoted mother of the late Daniel Thompson, Scott Thompson and his wife Cynthia, Betsy Andrade and her husband Brian, Glenn Thompson and his wife Coreen, and Mark Thompson and his wife Patricia. She was an adoring Nana to her ten perfect grandchildren Ryan, Kyle, Andrew, Courtney, Matthew, Alex, Shawn, Justin, Sara and Adam and three great grandchildren. The daughter of Esther and Ralph Goff. Betty was born, raised, and educated in Taunton and was one of seven children. She was also survived by several nieces and nephews including Sandra Sprague, Susan Weeks and Kevin Wood. Betty was an avid volunteer in the town of Raynham, a community she cherished. She devoted her time to numerous charitable organizations including the Raynham Senior Center, Raynham Historical Society, Taunton Garden Club, the and the B-R Scholarship Fund. She worked alongside her husband Wayne at Thompson Paper Box Company in Taunton, and early in her career she also worked at Noyes Gebhard Company, and as a real estate agent. She was a loyal Bruins fan and season ticket holder for many years, who was often seen sitting behind the bench at Boston Garden. She could also be found at Colonial Donut Shop where she enjoyed many hours of socializing with cherished friends. She loved nature, birdwatching, and had a green thumb in the garden. Betty was a true friend, full of character and grace who touched many lives and will be missed by all. Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4-7pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Her Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10am in Saint Anns Church 660 North Main Street, Raynham. Relatives and friends are invited to attend directly to the church. Burial to follow in the Pleasant Street Cemetery, Raynham. To light a memorial candle, sign the guest book, or obtain church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508-822-3318. Memorial donations in Bettys memory can be made to the , 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451.